Elevated levels of lead found in water at some Dallas ISD campuses

Dallas ISD is testing water at several schools after initial samples returned elevated concentrations of lead and copper. But some parents want to know why they're just now learning about it.

DISD says Skyline along with James Madison High School and five other schools all tested positive in October for elevated levels of lead and copper.

But retesting cleared 4 of the schools -- leaving Billy Dade Middle School, Preston Hollow Elementary and Wilmer Hutchins Elementary with contamination levels high enough for the EPA to require the district to take action.

It says it repaired or replaced affected units at those schools, tested again, and still awaits results.

Francisco Hernandez is the legal guardian for his younger brother, a sophomore at Skyline High School. He said he would have taken precautions for his sibling if he knew about water contamination at the school.

“I would have made him take water bottles, make his own lunch because I don't know if they use the water from the system to prep the lunch there,” Hernandez said.

Asking if the water is safe is different than asking if it is acceptable for consumption, said Christopher Grant, DISD Director of Environmental Health and Safety.

“For example, the EPA says no level of lead is safe. However, that same entity stresses that if you have a concentration that's below this threshold, it's acceptable,” Grant said.”

Hernandez said he didn't receive any letters, any phone calls nothing stating that they were going to be doing exams for lead.

The district says the priority was addressing the issue -- but acknowledges worried parents.

“The sheer logistics of this undertaking complicated how things were actually dispersed,” Grant said. “Obviously in hind sight there were some things we could have done better, we can improve on but the intent was to, again, make sure we were addressing the health concerns.”

A letter to parents about the situation was expected to go home with students on Tuesday.