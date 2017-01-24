Sub shop customers raise $1K after donation jar stolen

- An Oak Lawn restaurant owner says he’s amazed at the support he’s received after thieves stole a donation jar from his business filled with money meant for sick children.

The Great American Hero Sub Shop owner Dominick Oliverie says his shop was targeted by thieves a few weeks ago and stole a jug filled with $250 in donation money and some cash from the register.

Although police have not been able to catch the thieves, Oliverie says his customers have answered his call in a big way to help ailing children at the Scottish Rite Hospital.

Tuesday morning, Oliverie says the donation jug began with $50 and only got better as the day went on.

Customer Steve Wells wrote a single check for $500, doubling the amount stolen by thieves.

"If I can give a little, it will help somebody else," Wells said. "So I do what I can to help others."

Surveillance video from December 28 shows the man who stole the Scottish Rite jug of money and a woman with blue hair stealing a cash drawer. Dozens of customers pitched in after the story aired on FOX4 News Monday afternoon.

"I had heard that it was stolen, so I went ahead and dropped some money in there today as I usually do with all my change,” said customer Paul Anderson.

"I'm amazed! I'm amazed with the karma,” Oliverie said. “I'm amazed with the hearts of people here."

Oliverie says if the thieves ever get caught, he’d like to see them have to do volunteer work at Scottish Rite Hospital for a year.

The restaurant owner says he was more disappointed than discouraged by the theft because he believes in the goodness of man. Even though the suspects have not been caught, he says the good of the community has overcome the bad.

On January 31, Oliverie will give a year's worth of contributions to the Scottish Rite Hospital. The total this year will be well over $1,000.