Steve Harvey in Dallas courtroom to stop the release of old tapes

- Comedian and TV host Steve Harvey was in a Dallas federal courtroom Tuesday for a lawsuit over unreleased comedy tapes.

The tapes were reportedly made when Harvey was much younger. They include embarrassing and in some case racist material. Harvey reportedly encourages his fans to spit on white people at one point.

The owner wants to sell the tapes and Harvey sued to stop that. The man wants $10 million in damages for a breach of contract, but Harvey said he never signed a contract.

It’s unclear whether the comedian will take the stand to testify.