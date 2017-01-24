Funeral to be held Tuesday for slain Little Elm officer News Funeral to be held Tuesday for slain Little Elm officer A community will come together to honor the memory of Little Elm Det. Jerry Walker at his funeral Tuesday morning.

- A community will come together to honor the memory of Little Elm Det. Jerry Walker at his funeral Tuesday morning.

Thousands of people lined the streets as his body was taken from a funeral home to Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. That’s where a public visitation was held Monday night.

“It’s so amazing to see so many people come out. People who had no connection to Officer Walker, no connection whatsoever to come out just because of the sacrifice he made. It’s absolutely overwhelming,” said Little Elm Mayor David Hillock.

Walker was shot last Tuesday as he responded to a call of a man with a gun in a neighborhood. He is the first Little Elm police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

His funeral begins at 10 a.m. There may be traffic backups before and after the service as his family is escorted to and from the church.