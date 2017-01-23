Officers prep for fundraiser for Det. Jerry Walker's family News Officers prep for fundraiser for Det. Jerry Walker's family Officers from out of state are in town for Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker's funeral. Their first stop is in Fort Worth to help prepare for an upcoming fundraiser for his family.

- Officers from out of state are in town for Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker's funeral. Their first stop is in Fort Worth to help prepare for an upcoming fundraiser for his family.

The last time there was a gathering like this was for Fort Worth Officer Matt Pearce after he was shot. He was also there helping even after recent plastic surgery on his face to repair damage caused by bullets.

The fundraiser for Pearce back in march raised tens of thousands of dollars for his medical bills. This one for the family of Det. Walker hopes to raise even more. And for the officers, they say it's just what you do for your family.

"Matt Pearce and his family were one of the first people to contact me and say ‘We want to be a part of this. We want to help. We want to volunteer,’” said Sherri Aaron, the fundraiser organizer.

"This is kind of uncharted territory,” said Pearce. “Back in March when I got hurt, nobody ever thought to do that. And I don't think they could have ever predicted in their wildest dreams that it would be as popular as it is."

T-shirts will be sold next Monday at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Denton, Frisco, Plano and Mansfield. A portion of restaurant sales is going directly to Walker's family.

"We've got a fallen officer. We have four new orphans among us,” said Sheriff Bill Waybourn. “And the very least we can do is take care of our widows and orphans."

Alongside Pearce were other law enforcement from across the country. Many of the officers are members of Brotherhood for the Fallen, an organization started in Chicago by Officer Rick Caballero.

"These officers that are being murdered, they're family guys,” said Caballero. “They got kids. They got mothers. They got fathers. They're prior military. They've served in wars and come home and get killed."

"We learned a lot from them. They learned a lot from us and continue to grow these brotherhoods so that we can travel and show our respects to other officers all over the United States,” Pearce said.

T-shirts will be sold on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex in Fort Worth.