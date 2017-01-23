New technology helps injured Fort Worth officer walk again News New technology helps injured Fort Worth officer walk again A Fort Worth police officer who was shot in the line of duty reached a milestone that was 14 years in the making.

Officer Lisa Ramsey posted video showing the first steps she's taken since 2003. That was the year a gunman's bullet put the active mother in a wheelchair.

Fox 4 news followed her through grueling rehab. About two weeks ago, she got a call that made her dream a reality. The city of Fort Worth thinks Ramsey is a candidate for the Re-walk Rehabilitation System that uses a robotic type suit.

"A lot of different body parts that hadn't been sore in years,” Ramsey said. “They were the first actual steps I've taken in 14 years.”

Ramsey posted video to Facebook of her first visit to Baylor in Dallas. The system strengthens muscles in people whose legs are paralyzed and prepares them for using it at home although Ramsey says she would still need supervision for safety.

"There will be some sort of design to be able to use this all day,” she explained. “I'd like to be ready if that day comes."

Ramsey is a single mom with a daughter in college. She has friends in the department who have never left her side.

"Lisa never has been, ‘Oh, poor me. Why did this happen to me,'" said Officer Maria Ofrand. “This is her life, and she just moves on."

"Lord willing I'll stay in good shape,” Ramsey said. “And if it doesn't take too many years, the possibilities are endless with this kind of technology.”

The funding options from Fort Worth will determine what happens. Ramsey says she's committed to following through on this project.