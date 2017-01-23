Group claims FWPD responded aggressively to demonstration News Group claims FWPD responded aggressively to demonstration The actions of Fort Worth police are being called into question again after a group claims officers acted aggressively during a weekend demonstration.

The demonstration was to support Jacqueline Craig and included demonstrators lawfully carrying rifles. Police responded with weapons drawn and an aggressive takedown, something activists say was racially discriminatory.

Cell phone video shows La'Shadion Anthony on Saturday in front of Craig's home with boys he says he's mentoring with self-defense tactics.

"What we see is that this family has been receiving threats,” he said. “They're scared to send their kids on the school bus. They're scared to come home."

In December, Craig alleged her son was choked by a neighbor, an incident that ended with the 46-year-old mother and her two teen daughters being arrested and an officer suspended.

Anthony says after an exchange with neighbors, the adult mentors began to patrol the street with rifles that were in accordance with open carry laws.

After neighbors complained to police, an encounter followed. Anthony claims the response was unwarranted and unnecessarily aggressive.

“I think those officers felt threatened because we were black with weapons,” he said.

Attorney Lee Merritt was there because he says Craig alerted him to the demonstration.

“Our concern and the concern after this incident is the way that Open Carry works for African-Americans versus everybody else,” Merritt said.

Police say they detained the three activists while officers checked to see if they had any warrants or if their guns were possibly stolen. Neither was the case, and they were released after about 20 minutes.

Fort Worth police say the department does not have any response to claims that the officer’s response was racially motivated.