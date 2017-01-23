Thieves steal charity donation jar from Oak Lawn sub shop News Thieves steal charity donation jar from Oak Lawn sub shop The owner of the popular Great American Hero Sub Shop in Oak Lawn has donated to local charities for years. But a little more than three weeks ago, thieves stole the money collected to help children.

- The owner of the popular Great American Hero Sub Shop in Oak Lawn has donated to local charities for years. But a little more than three weeks ago, thieves stole the money collected to help children.

The restaurant on Lemmon and Throckmorton in Oak Lawn is famous for their subs sandwiches as well as their commitment to local charities. For the last 12 years, one of those charities has been the Scottish Rite Hospital.

"We do a lot for the community,” said Dominick Oliverie, the restaurant owner. “And for them to take something for children, they have to be desperate!"

Oliverie's surveillance cameras caught a man and a woman. The man went right for the Scottish Rite jug of coins and cash, roughly $250. His accomplice is a woman with blue hair. She's seen jumping over the counter and stealing the cash drawer that only had $8.52. Police believe they left in a 1999 or 2000 mustang.

Oliverie is more disappointed than angry.

"Sure, I want them to get caught, and I don't want to see it happen again,” he said. “But I lose my freedom when I hang on to anger or something. So by forgiving, you just move on and keep going."

Customers had a little different take.

"To know that it's going to the hospital, it's just shameful. It's really shameful,” said Regan Sides. “I hope they catch them quickly."

"I believe in Karma,” said Marc Marx. “So they'll get what they deserve."

Oliverie says he's not really concerned about the money. He says his customers are very generous and will replenish what was lost.

Police are working leads but say tips are always welcome.