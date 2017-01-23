Teen dead, mom hurt after stabbing at Dallas apartment News Teen dead, mom hurt after stabbing at Dallas apartment An 18-year-old is dead after a man attacked a woman and her daughter in a northeast Dallas apartment early Monday.

Police were called to The Madison Apartments in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road about 1:30 a.m. Monday and found the mom and daughter had been stabbed.

Both women were taken to a nearby hospital but the 18-year-old died from her wounds. The mother is expected to survive.

Dallas police believe the attacker was an acquaintance of the mother. He fled the scene in a Chevy Cruze with Tennessee plates and remained at-large as of Monday morning.