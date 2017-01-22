9-year-old reporter from Cedar HIll learns about election process News 9-year-old reporter from Cedar HIll learns about election process A Cedar Hill family is using the election and President Donald Trump's inauguration as a learning lesson. Phoenix Legg and his father Matt traveled across the country to meet and interview people at presidential debates, protests and, most recently, the inauguration of President Trump.

This 9-year-old news reporter, and homeschool student, has been right there with the networks, from debates in St. Louis and Las Vegas, to President Trump's thank-you tour in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

He recently went to the inauguration and protests as well.

Matthew Legg bought an RV in October when Phoenix expressed interest about news coverage on the election. He wanted to talk to people, voters, about who they were voting for and why.

"Pretty much figure out what they respect most about a certain candidate," said Phoenix.

The plan was to follow the campaign trail to election day, November 8th, but Phoenix's reporting took him even further.

"He's been very brave and strong and not giving up," said Matt Legg.

Phoenix also wanted to know why people were protesting, and how the country has become so divided.

"I interview some people and ask them why they're protesting and they say, 'Cause we have no other choice,' or, 'We have to,'" said Phoenix.

Phoenix posts his reports on his blog, called, Phoenix Rising in America. He's heard Trump criticize the media firsthand, and realizes his role in getting the story right.



"Being a reporter isn't giving out your opinion, you give out facts," he said.

The father-son duo is not sure what's next. They might stay in Washington D.C. to cover the first 100 days of Trump's presidency, or you might see him with a camera and a mic in Dallas.