Video: Dallas homeowner in shootout with attempted armed robbers

- A Dallas homeowner found himself in the middle of a shootout with attempted armed robbers Saturday morning.



Terry Morgan was fast asleep in his Oak Cliff home on Lea Crest Drive when he was startled from bed by a rattling noise at his front door.



When he looked at his home security monitor he saw two men at his front door, one of them armed.



"I immediately jumped up, and grabbed my weapon, and came here and aimed my weapon towards the door because I thought they were on their way in," said Morgan.



He peeked through his front window, making a noise that startled the would-be burglars.



"So they started to shoot, BOOM! They were shooting as they were retreating to a vehicle that was waiting six feet from my driveway," he said.



That's when he shot back, engaging in a tense shootout with the group trying to break into his home.



"I put it through the bar and I fired. BOOM! So then he started to return fire," he said.



Morgan says he saw five people jump into a car and drive away. Security cameras only caught three of them -- the first one who knocked on the door to see if anyone was home and two more using a crowbar to try to get in.



"I don't wan to shoot anyone's kid. What are you doing riding at 4:30 in the morning, tyring to break into somebody's house. You are going to get killed," he said.



Morgan says he hopes the five people he saw trying to break into his house will think twice before doing it again.



"Had you killed me, or I killed you, one of our families would've changed. And it would've taken a long time for everybody to get back to normal," he said.



And he has a message for anyone who tries to come back.



"Over here, we have nothing. You're taking from people who have nothing. We'll fight for everything, every last inch. Find something better, educate yourselves, get something you can do better than breaking into people's homes, because you will be killed," he said.













