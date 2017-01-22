Police: Men drove to fire station for help following shooting

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 22 2017 08:38AM CST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 08:49AM CST

DALLAS --   Dallas Police are looking into a shooting that left two people in the hospital.

 

Police said a man and woman drove to Dallas Fire Station 33 on West Illinois Avenue in Central Oak Cliff around 11:40 p.m. Saturday and asked for help. The victims told officers as they drove westbound on Saner Avenue, a vehicle pulled up beside theirs and began shooting, hitting both of them.

The victims were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition. They did not have a description of the shooter               

 

               


