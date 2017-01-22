Wrong-way crash kills two people in Southlake, closes highway

Wrong-way crash kills two people, closes highway
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 22 2017 08:26AM CST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 11:56AM CST

SOUTHLAKE, Texas -- A wrong-way crash killed two people Sunday morning in Southlake, according to police.  

Officers said around 1:00 a.m. a car driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 114 slammed into an SUV and killed a passenger. The driver of the car also died.

Police closed the highway at the Kimball Bridge Road exit and re-opened it around 6:00 a.m.

The SUV driver is in critical condition.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories