Motorcyclist injured in possible hit-and-run crash News Motorcyclist injured in possible hit-and-run crash

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A motorcycle rider is in critical condition at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to Fort Worth Police.

The rider was found on the roadway around 12:15 a.m. Sunday along Crowley Road and Cleburne Road, near the Fort Worth-Crowley line.

A witness told police a pick-up truck hit the motorcycle and the driver never stopped.