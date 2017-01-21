Frisco business donates proceeds to family of fallen Little Elm detective News Frisco business donates proceeds to family of fallen Little Elm detective The family of a Little Elm Police Detective, killed January 17th, is getting some help from a Frisco business.

The Roots Bar donated a portion of Saturday night's sales to the family of Detective Jerry Walker. He was shot and killed while answering a call about a shooter in a Little Elm Neighborhood. Crime scene tape is down outside the home on Turtle Cove. Plywood now covers up the gaping holes left from the six-hour standoff.

"I'm shocked that it happened," said neighborhood resident Sherri Curtis.

Outside Little Elm PD, the memorial for detective walker has grown to cover the entire front entrance. Members of the Shawnee Trail Cycling Club made a special stop there on their 80-mile Saturday ride to leave a note of condolences.

"To show support and show we care, and do what we can," said cyclist Joel Hoback.

Support for detective walker has spread beyond Little Elm, with Community members in neighboring Frisco are doing what they can to help. The Roots Bar in Frisco Square hosted a fundraiser, Saturday night, donating 30% of its sales to Detective Walker's family.



"We want to give back any way we can. I know we're not in Little Elm, but that doesn't mean we can't be a part of a charity to all give to them," said The Roots Bar employee, Megan Turner.

Bar owners tell Fox 4, a friend and fellow officer of Detective Walker's is one of their bar regulars. The fundraiser continued through 2 a.m., Sunday morning.

A GoFundMe account for the detective has already raised more than $50,000. Another fund was set up at a bank in Little Elm.

A visitation for Detective Walker will be held January 23rd at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. Funeral services will be held there the following morning.

