Argument leads to shooting at Fort Worth bar News Argument leads to shooting at Fort Worth bar FORT WORTH, Texas -- Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said just after 1:00 a.m. two men got into an argument at Shorty’s Bar in the Echo Heights area of east Fort Worth. One of the men pulled a gun and shot at the other man. The shooter then ran away and police are looking for him.