Women's March on Washington sparks sister marches in North Texas

DALLAS - The Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C.has sparked 673 sister marches around the world. 2.2 million people have said they will participate in the marches.

3,000 people are expected at a march in Dallas, according to the Dallas Women's March Facebook page. Organizers said the purpose of the march in Dallas and ones around the country is to give women a greater voice in politics.

The slogan for the event is “women's rights are human rights.” The march will start at city hall at 10:00 a.m. and participants will walk 1.7 miles to the Communication Workers of America Hall. They are expected to arrive there at 11:00 a.m. for a rally.

At noon they will start phone banking and asking North Texas women what issues are important to them to prioritize in the state legislature.

There are similar rallies in Denton and Forth Worth. Hundreds are expected to meet at the Denton Court house for the rally at noon.In Fort Worth a rally is planned at the Tarrant County Court House at noon.

The demonstrations combined with the Women's March on Washington, are expected to form the largest inauguration related demonstration in U.S. history.