North Texans intently watch Pres. Trump's inauguration News North Texans intently watch Pres. Trump’s inauguration North Texans of all ages watched as history was made when the nation's 45th president was inaugurated.

The image and voice of President Donald Trump flowed through Graham's Barber Shop in Oak Cliff.

"Since he won, we just have to make the best out of it, and I think we can,” said barber Carl Simon, a Vietnam war vet. “I've been here 72 years myself. I made it through a lot of stuff. We can make it."

86-year old Army vet Joe Smith had lots of boots to shine at his shop, but not many words about the inauguration.

“I'm not going to get into that. I'm going to leave Trump alone,” he said. “I'm just going to watch and see what happens."

A near empty South Dallas café on a Friday afternoon is a rare sight. It was a stark contrast to 2009 during Former President Barack Obama's inauguration. The café owners said Trump’s inauguration actually drove business away.

"Several years ago with Mr. Obama, we had no room. We almost had to lock the door to keep people out,” said café owner Lorraine Carter. “So we respect our customers. We turned our channels."

In Alvarado Junior High School, students were a little more optimistic about the nation’s future.

"I'm excited to see what this future hold with this president,” said eighth grader Emma Reamy.

"He made me feel better,” said eighth grader Trinity Houston. “Now we know we're number one in his mind. I think he's a pretty good president."

The history students gathered outside their classrooms to watch Trump became the next president. Most liked what they heard, but some students appeared to watch with apprehension.

"Because of my family, I was kind of scared for them,” said eighth grader Pedro Martinez.

He's concerned about President Trump's views on immigration. But the president's inclusive message on Friday seemed to be well taken.

"I agreed with most of what he said, despite what he said during the election, which was arguably disagreeable,” Martinez said. “This, I could actually agree with."

President Trump talked about uniting the country, and the students got the message.

"When America stands together, America is unstoppable,” said eighth grader Kristen Boyd.