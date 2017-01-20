Multiple anti-Trump rallies Friday evening in Dallas

Multiple anti-Trump rallies were set for Friday evening in and around the downtown Dallas area.

A protest group without a permit attempted to march in the streets of Oak Cliff on Friday evening about 5 p.m. Dallas police showed up and took down one person and moved the other approximately 75 protestors out of the street and onto the sidewalk.

Another group, the North Texas Resistance, gathered Friday morning to give a message to city leaders: that Dallas officials stand behind them "if or when" the federal or state governments try to take away their constitutional respective rights.

Resistance describes itself as community group made up of "at-risk" organizations and individuals coming together as one voice to take a stand against what it deems the dangerous agenda of the Trump administration.

"We are going to offer resistance: Whether it’s marching on the streets of Black Lives Matter, whether it's fighting for a $15 wage, whether it's upholding civil rights, or women's rights or gay rights that we have one painstakingly through the decades,” said John Fullinwider, Resistance.

The City of Dallas activated its Emergency Operations Center on Friday to better monitor the demonstrations.