- A car went off the Lewisville Lake bridge Friday because of a chain reaction crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Police said it happened around 1 p.m. near northbound Interstate 35E and Oak Drive. Images from SKY 4 showed a car sandwiched between a minivan and an 18-wheeler. There’s also a white car in a few feet of water below the bridge.

No one was seriously hurt, but the crash did cause traffic backups in the area, police said.