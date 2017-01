- A Walmart store in North Texas is open again after being evacuated because of a bomb threat.

Police said a man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to report a bomb at the Midlothian Walmart. Managers were immediately alerted and all shoppers and employees were told to leave the building.

Responding officers checked for suspicious devices, but found nothing. The store reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators are now trying to determine who made the false report.