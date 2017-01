A Grand Prairie high school student is in critical condition after being hit by a freight train.

The accident happened Thursday shortly before 4:30 p.m. along the train tracks near NW 23rd Street and West Main Street.

Police Spokesman Mark Beseda says the 17-year-old from Grand Prairie High School was trying to beat the train when he was struck.

The teen was taken by Care Flight to a hospital, where he is in critical condition. His name has not been released.