AT&T plans $100M renovation to downtown Dallas campus

One of the largest employers in North Texas is planning on expanding its downtown Dallas corporate campus and will spend $100 million to make it happen.

AT&T is working with the City of Dallas to create an urban tech campus out of its global headquarters. AT&T wants to link its multiple buildings together by shutting down a portion of Jackson Street and Akard Street to make an urban park that is pedestrian friendly and have free Wi-Fi.

"We really think it's going to recharge the whole area of downtown,” said Mike Peterson, AT&T Regional Vice President of External Affairs.

The artist renderings show expanded sidewalks, improved lighting, water fountains retail stores and restaurants. Peterson said the campus will help corporate recruiting as well as create a great gathering spot for area residents.

"There will be a mini amphitheater with a staging area what will be inviting for neighborhood festivals as well as for employee gatherings as well,” Peterson said.

The president of Downtown Dallas Inc., Kourtny Garrett, said the AT&T corporate campus offers the inner city a true and authentic urban environment that is both bike and pedestrian friendly.

"If you look around to the Southern area of downtown, it's been one of our slower areas to be revitalized,” Garrett said.

Nearby business owners were happy to hear about AT&T’s plans.

"For us who are going to reap the benefit of it, hey we welcome it,” said Nafees Alam. “Whether it's one dollar or a hundred million, we welcome any dollars spent in downtown Dallas.”

AT&T’s downtown headquarters currently houses nearly 6,000 workers. The goal is to have the project completed sometime in 2019.