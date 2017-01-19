Funeral services announced for slain Little Elm police officer

Funeral services for the slain Little Elm police officer have been announced as Texas Rangers continue to investigate the Tuesday shooting.

Detective Jerry Walker’s public viewing will be held on Monday at the Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral service will be held at the same church the next day beginning at 10 a.m.

Det. Walker was shot and killed by David Joseph Garcia after neighbors called about a man with a gun. Garcia barricaded himself in his house that led to a 6-hour standoff with SWAT before he was found dead.

During a Thursday press conference, Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison thanked the public and fellow officers for the outpouring support. He also thanked the Frisco Police Department and Denton County Sheriff’s Officer for helping patrol the area while other officers were mourning.

Anyone who would like to contribute to Walker’s family is asked to make a donation to the “Jerry Walker Fund” at the Capital One Bank in Little Elm.