A former Grapevine club volleyball coach got 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting one of his players.

A Tarrant County jury found Damian Merrick guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2015. He was also found guilty on three counts of providing marijuana to minors.

The jury sentenced him to seven additional years for each of the marijuana counts, but it is not clear if those sentences can be served concurrently.

Merrick will not be eligible for probation.