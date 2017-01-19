Deadly Dallas attack may be linked to other cases

- Dallas police are warning the community after four attacks on women that may be related. One of them was deadly.

The attacks happened in Oak Cliff. One woman was found beaten and unconscious in a vacant lot in late October. She died in early November.

The most recent attack happened Friday on Strickland Street. In all of the cases, the women were walking alone at night when they were approached by a man.

Police do not have a clear description of the suspect, but warn people to be aware of their surroundings. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.