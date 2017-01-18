Suspect not yet named in shooting of Little Elm Det. Jerry Walker

The suspect accused of killing Little Elm PD Det. Jerry Walker has not been publicly named by officials.

LEPD Chief Rodney Harrison on Wednesday said the medical examiner was still working the scene and to officially ID the person who fatally shot Walker in the neck.

Harrison emotionally described the sequence of events that led up to the 18-year LEPD officer’s death at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

“I was actually on the scene I was less than 50 yards away. I saw Detective Walker get shot,” Harrison said, adding that he was talking with Walker on police radios just before he was hit.

Harrison called Walker after hearing one shot from the corner house at Waterview and Turtle Cove.

“Moments later, Detective Walker responded to me, ‘I think that he's shooting at us,’ and then a hail of gunfire that came from inside the residence at the direction of Detective Walker and our patrol officer,” Harrison said. “Detective Walker fell to the ground and our patrol officer on scene immediately returned fire inside the house.”

Cesar Gonzales called Little Elm PD to what would be a deadly encounter when the man pointed the gun at him and his co-worker.

“I was the first one to see him outside he was just in front of his house with a machine gun,” Gonzales said. “That's when we just sped off ... and made the phone call to the cops.”

Several hours into the incident police learned an elderly woman was still inside. Denton County Sheriff's deputies got her out through the rear of the home. That allowed police to deploy a robot, which was used to discover the suspect dead inside the house.

Little Elm police have answered calls at the residence before, though none appear to have involved guns.

The Texas Rangers are handling the investigation into the shooting.

For those wishing to contribute to Jerry Walker's family, please contact Capital One Bank: Theresa Rocha, 2821 E. Eldorado Pkwy., Little Elm. (214) 544-4832. "Jerry Walker Fund.”