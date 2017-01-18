Actor Judge Reinhold pleads no contest for Dallas Love Field incident

Actor Judge Reinhold has pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge for an argument he started at Dallas Love Field in December.

Reinhold says he was on a prescribed mix of medication -- and became angry when TSA agents wanted to give him a pat-down on Dec. 8. He was offered a private room for the search, but remained uncooperative and was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

In a statement released Wednesday, Reinhold said, "I am sorry for being such a dumb___ with the TSA and I continue to respect and support the work of the Dallas Police Department."

Reinhold was booked into the Dallas County Jail on the same day of the incident and bonded out the next day.