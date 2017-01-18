North Richland Hills church volunteer accused of child sex assault

- A former North Richland Hills church volunteer has been arrested.

The man who was in charge of the nursery is now accused of child sex assault dating back to last year.

North Richland Hills police say Francisco Guevara, 65, sexually abused two children at St. John the Apostle Church, where he was a volunteer. The third case happened in Colleyville away from the church.

Police arrested Guevara on two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one charge of indecency with a child.

Investigators say the children ranged in age from 4 to 7 years old, and some of the cases go back seven years.

Police were alerted last summer after a victim made an outcry to a counselor. Police say in two cases at the church, Guevara would find a way to be alone with the children when they were at prayer meetings or other church events.

“Anybody who assaults a child — it's absolutely wrong,” said Meagan Elixman, a concerned parent. “But to happen in a church and right across the street from an elementary school, that's really concerning."

Police say the third victim was the child of someone who Guevara met at the church. He’ll be charged with indecency with a child charge in that case.

Police have spent several months investigating. The church put out a letter to its congregation and said they have not found any other victims.