Police: Thief stole dead woman's credit card

- Carrollton police need help finding the person who used a dead woman’s credit card.

Police said there is surveillance video of someone using the stolen card at two stores in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas on New Year’s Day.

The credit card’s owner, a 70-year-old woman, died of natural causes the night before. Friends found her body in a car at a DART rail station in Carrollton.

Police now believe a thief stole the woman’s credit card from a bag on her lap before her friends found her body.

They’re hoping someone will recognize the person in the video and call the Carrollton Police Department.