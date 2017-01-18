DPD officers kill female suspect in stolen car

- Dallas police shot two suspects in a stolen vehicle. One of them has died.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday on Eastside Avenue, east of Downtown Dallas near Interstate 30.

Police said the officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle and determined it had been reported stolen. As they approached it, a female driver rammed their squad car.

The officers fired shots. The female driver was killed and her male passenger was hit in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers were hurt.