Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in court in Dallas

- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying in a Dallas federal courtroom.

He is being sued by the Richardson-based company ZeniMax Media for $2 billion. ZeniMax claims the video game company Oculus stole virtual reality technology.

Zuckerberg appeared calm throughout his testimony. He said he did not know about ZeniMax at the time Facebook bought Oculus. He testified that Oculus’ product is based on its own technology.

“If someone steals your bike, paints it and puts a bell on it, does it make it yours?” an attorney for ZeniMax asked him.

“No,” Zuckerberg laughed.

The technology in question is an advanced form of virtual reality. Zuckerberg talked about being able to play ping pong with someone across the country. He said he was able to record his baby’s first steps and grandparents were able to watch it as if they were in the room.

The multi-billionaire was in Oak Cliff Monday at an MLK service event, dressed in his traditional t-shirt attire. He wore a suit and tie to court.