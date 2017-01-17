Royse City police investigating murder-suicide

- Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in Royse City in Rockwall County.

Neighbors reported seeing yellow crime scene tape around the home on Laurel Lane, which is near Anita Scott Elementary School, early Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed someone called 911 from the location around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the bodies of two people inside the house a short time later. There also was a child in the home that was not hurt, police said.

