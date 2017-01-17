Small gas leak closes school in Seagoville

- Parents were warned not to bring their kids to Central Elementary School in Seagoville Tuesday because of a natural gas leak.

Seagoville police confirmed firefighters were called to the school on Shady Lane around 7:30 because of a possible gas leak.

FOX 4 viewer Rebecca Williams Emmons said she got a call from the school asking parents to pick up any kids that had already been dropped off.

“At this time we are experiencing a small gas leak at the school. For your child’s safety, please DO NOT bring them to school. We will let you all know when it is safe to return,” the school posted on its Facebook page.

The Dallas Independent School District has not yet returned phone calls.