Man critically injured in Bedford grocery store shooting A dispute in a Bedford grocery store parking lot led to gunfire Monday night.

A dispute in a Bedford grocery store parking lot led to gunfire Monday night.

Bedford detectives say two men were involved in a confrontation outside the Kroger store on Harwood Road near Central Drive around 5 o'clock Monday evening.

Police say both men were armed and one shot the other several times.

No one else was hurt in the shooting that witnesses happened very quickly.

"Everybody just started kind of tried to find out what's going on I was working so I'm just kind of like peeking trying to see what was going on. It was very scary," said Jessica Perez.

Police say the injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with police.

Investigators believe at this time that the men didn't know each other before the dispute.

Both men had people with them at the time.



Police say they've all cooperated with investigators.

