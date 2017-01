-

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg got his hands dirty in Dallas Monday.

Zuckerberg is in town because of a lawsuit involving the Facebook-owned virtual reality company Oculus Rift. While here, he helped plant a garden in Oak Cliff for a day of service event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The multi-billionaire also met with Dallas police officers to thank them for the work they do and he visited with students from TAG magnet school in Oak Cliff.