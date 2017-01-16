Colleyville Heritage student dies of cancer

- The Colleyville Heritage High School student who once served as the school’s mascot during his battle with cancer has died.

In 2014 bone cancer kept Jaydan Thompson off the football team, so the school asked him to be the mascot, Buster the Panther, for a day. He was crowned homecoming king in September for his senior year.

Family members said he chose Heaven Sunday night, but they said he never gave up on himself or those around.

“He was always the first to find good in people and bring it out in people. What made the difference, he brought the best in people in a gently and quiet way,” said Chad Thompson, Jaydan’s father.

Sheri Thompson said her 18-year-old son refused to allow the physical pain into his heart.

“He would always put on a good front in front of people. He didn’t want us to feel sad for him. He was always thinking of others, even to the very end,” she said.

Jaydan’s brothers said he will stay with them forever.

“He was one of the best brothers, bravest brothers I’ve ever seen and the strongest,” said Kale Thompson.

“He showed me how to fight and how to encourage people. He showed me what it’s like to be a man,” Will Thompson added.

Jaydan’s family has a long history in Grapevine. His grandfather has been the mayor for 40 years.

“He was more than a grandson. He was the son I never had, but he was so much different. He was a better man that me,” Mayor William D. Tate said. “He was so innocent, a great example to young people and even adults and why wherever people followed his story they fell in love with his story, fell in love with him.”