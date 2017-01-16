Hometown Hero: Keun Smith News Hometown Hero: Keun Smith Keun Smith is 2007 graduate of Red Oak High School. The 28-year-old has volunteered for almost five years at Methodist Charlton Hospital.

Keun loves hospitals. He's austic and doesn't drive. Since his grandparents drive him to the hospital, they decided to volunteer with him when they saw how much he enjoys the work. Now it's a family affair.

Every Friday they organize the giant food storage in the hospital. About 1,000 cases of food and beverages are delivered each week and everything must be in its proper place so the cooks don't waste time. The hospital feeds almost 900 people every day.

Keun loves interacting with the hospital staff and making a difference. His grandparents, Belinda and Jerry Davis, love seeing that he is outgoing and helpful. It's a win-win.

Charleton Methodist can always use more volunteers, if you're interested the number to call is 214-947-676.