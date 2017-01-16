Fifth grader wins MLK oratory competition News Fifth grader wins MLK oratory competition An 11-year-old Charles Rice Learning Center student won this year's Gardere MLK, Jr. Oratory Competition.

The contest was held Friday at the Majestic Theatre. The judges picked Sierra Jones from the eight finalists competing from the Dallas Independent School District.

It was a record year for participation with 162 fourth and fifth graders representing 25 schools in the district. This year’s theme was, “If Dr. King were alive today, what would he say about Muhammad Ali’s contribution to society?”

“I would say fight when you’re tired. Fight for what you believe. Fight like my friend Muhammad Ali. Fight until you can’t fight anymore,” Jones said.

Jones earned $1,000 as a prize for winning the competition. The other finalists took home a book on Dr. King, a backpack, a tablet and smaller cash prize.

LINK: www.gardere.com/About/Community/MLK-Oratory-Competition