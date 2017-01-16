Husband killed, wife critical after Garland fire

- A fire overnight in Garland killed a man, but his wife survived.

The fire started just before 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Greencove Drive. The people who live next door to the one-story home said they heard glass breaking, saw flames and called 911.

Firefighters pulled a woman in her 60s from the burning home. She was given CPR and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The firefighters later found her husband’s body. His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.