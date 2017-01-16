Severe storms leave behind damage in North Texas News Severe storms leave behind damage in North Texas Severe storms and at least two tornadoes left behind damage in several parts of North Texas.

The powerful storm system unleashed strong winds, heavy rain and lightning after the sun went down Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes. There was an EF0 near Lake Whitney and another tornado touched down near the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport. Doors were ripped off a hanger, but no one was hurt.

In one Frisco neighborhood, a very large section of fence just disappeared. It went airborne and ended up in a couple of other backyards. Some pieces of the fence lodged in the side of other houses like projectiles.

FOX 4 spoke to one woman who lives in the house with the missing fence. She said there were some pretty scary moments during the storm.

“We went into the powder room and took cover. It all took place very quickly. We didn’t see it happen. We just know we came out afterward. Where there was a fence there isn’t one,” Coleen Rand said.

Frisco firefighters returned to the neighborhood to survey the damage in the daylight. There were a lot of trees snapped in half by the powerful winds.

The fire department said at least 30 homes sustained some sort of damage ranging from downed fences to roof damage and broken windows. A number of street signs were also mangled and bent.

People leaving the Dallas Cowboys’ game were kept inside at AT&T Stadium until the storm passed. Some fans were already outside and allowed to come back inside as the high winds, rain, lightning and thunder passed over.

A falling tree damaged a car and a home in a mobile park in Carrollton. The park is near Highway 190 and Sandy Lake Road.

In Irving, a viewer submitted photos of possible roof damage at Farine Elementary School. FOX 4 reached out to the school district for more information, but hasn’t heard back from anyone yet.

A high-rise office building in Dallas is missing panels because of the storm. FOX 4’s cameras could see into the Clubcorp Building off LBJ where parts of the windows were missing.

Finally, strong winds in Hunt County caused a partial roof collapse at a YMCA. Most of the damage was to the pool area, which will remain closed until further notice. The rest of the facility will be open.

There were no reports of any injuries Sunday night.