Tornadoes threaten parts of North Texas

The majority of the DFW area will remain under a Tornado Watch until midnight as severe weather rolls into the area.

Several counties were briefly placed under a Tornado Warning, including Bosque, Hill, Dallas, Tarrant and Johnson County.

Fans were warned to stay at AT&T Stadium after the Cowboys game against the Packers wrapped up due to reports of a possible tornado that was headed their way.

If #Cowboys fans aren't upset enough, there's this video everywhere at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/6xCTOkHn96 — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) January 16, 2017

A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for Johnson and Tarrant County until 11 p.m. A flood warning was also issued for Dallas and Ellis County until 1 a.m.

Johnson County Emergency Management reports there were several vehicles stranded on I-35 north of Alvarado due to high water. Several roadways in the area have been closed due to flooding.

There were reports that a tornado touched down in the Hill County town of Whitney. At least 4 or 5 houses were damaged, but there were no reports of injuries. Pictures also showed damage in Clifton, Texas and at the Grand Prairie Airport.

Thousands of people in the area are without power. The majority of the outages are in Tarrant County with almost 16,000 homes without electricity. More than 1,200 people in Dallas County are without power.

