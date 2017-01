Dallas police said a woman confessed to intentionally running over a man and killing him Saturday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows a white SUV make a u-turn and drive towards a man on the sidewalk in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr .Boulevard.

The victim, 25 year old Sherron Berry was transported to Baylor Hospital and pronounced dead.

Lakinta Cosby, 39, was arrested for murder after confessing to officers.