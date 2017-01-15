Two women killed in crash on I-35 in Dallas

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed two women early Sunday morning and closed part of I-35 in Dallas.
Just after 3 a.m., a car slammed into a stalled mini van in the southbound lanes of I-35, near Empire Central.
The car spun around and another vehicle hit it head on.
Three other people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital.
