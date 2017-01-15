Two women killed in crash on I-35 in Dallas

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 15 2017 08:36AM CST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 08:36AM CST

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed two women early Sunday morning and closed part of I-35 in Dallas.

Just after 3 a.m., a car slammed into a stalled mini van in the southbound lanes of I-35, near Empire Central.

The car spun around and another vehicle hit it head on.

Three other people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital.
 


