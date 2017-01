DPD investigates Lake Highlands apartment shooting News DPD investigates Lake Highlands apartment shooting DALLAS --Dallas Police are looking for a person who opened fire outside a Dallas apartment and injured one person early Sunday morning.

DALLAS --Dallas Police are looking for a person who opened fire outside a Dallas apartment and injured one person early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight at the Villa Vista apartments in the Lake Highlands area.

The shooting victim and another person cut during the incident were taken to a local hospital.

Investigators took several people into custody to question them about the incident, but they said the shooter is still on the run.