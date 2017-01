Two arrested for firing at undercover DPD officers News Two arrested for firing at undercover DPD officers DALLAS - Undercover Dallas Police officers arrested two people they said fired gunshots at them in Central Oak Cliff.

Police said around 2:45 a.m. Sunday detectives followed a black truck. When they neared the Wynnewood Village Shopping Center on Illinois Ave, someone got out of the truck and opened fire.

No one was hurt.