Cowboys fans rally at AT&T stadium ahead of first playoff game

The Dallas Cowboys opened up their home field to fans, Saturday, ahead of the team's first playoff game of the season.



Dallas followers packed AT&T Stadium for the all-day rally. Cheerleaders, former players and fans from all over were there as the Cowboys prepare for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Cowboys fans like Daniel Armijo are hungry for a playoffs win against the Packers, "I can't even explain it. Nervous. Just ready for tomorrow. Can't wait until we have another W."



"I'm excited. I can't wait. Ready to beat 'em!" said Andrea Brown.

Even the staff at AT&T Stadium was inspired to create a special $22 burger. It's a pound of meat, plus green hatch chili and cheese curds; a nod to Green Bay. It's meant to share, weighing 3 lbs. altogether.