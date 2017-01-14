Mulitple injuries after crash in Pleasant Grove

Police in Dallas are investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., a Chevy pickup was traveling southbound in the 1300 block of South Buckner Boulevard, near Lake June Road.

During that time. a Honda Civic was heading westbound in the 8100 block of Lake June Road.

Police said the pickup truck hit the Honda at a high rate of speed, and then crashed into a Chevy Malibu in a nearby business parking lot.

The driver and two passengers in the pickup truck were transported to the hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic and the occupants of the Chevy Malibu were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.