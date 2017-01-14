Trump considers lifting Russian sanctions News Trump considers lifting Russian sanctions WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President-elect Donald Trump is considering whether to lift sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report explained the President-elect believes any change in foreign police should result in the U.S. having the upper hand when it comes to global rivals, including China and Russia.

Trump may also move away from the "One China" policy on Taiwan, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The "One China" policy appeases Chinese leaders who consider Taiwan as part of their country. Trump upset China when he accepted a call from Taiwan's president after the November election.