Fatal crash shuts down part of the Dallas North Tollway

DALLAS -- One person died in a crash along the Dallas North Tollway Saturday morning.

The crash happened near Royal Lane around 2:30 am. Investigators said a Chevy Malibu crashed into a North Texas Tollway Authority vehicle that was blocking the area while crews cleared another crash.

Another person was seriously hurt when they were ejected from the Chevy Malibu. The driver is in serious condition.

State troopers are trying to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.